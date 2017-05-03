版本:
BRIEF-Irhythm Technologies announces Q1 results

May 3 Irhythm Technologies Inc:

* Irhythm Technologies announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue $21.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $19.1 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $88 million to $92 million

* Irhythm Technologies Inc sees full year 2017 gross margins for full year 2017 to range from 70% to 72%

* Irhythm Technologies Inc sees operating expenses for full year 2017 to be between $85 and $88 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
