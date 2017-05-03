BRIEF-Iridex Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $10.5 million

May 3 Iridex Corp

* Iridex announces first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $10.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $46 million to $49 million

* Iridex-Continues to anticipate for full year 2017 sales of 400 to 450 g6 systems, currently expects g6 probe shipments to range from 35,000 to 40,000

* Iridex Corp qtrly loss per share $0.16

* Iridex-For full year 2017 expects revenue from its medical retina business will decline in low single digits with some "quarter-to-quarter lumpiness"

* Iridex Corp - For full year 2017 expects revenue from surgical retina business will continue to decline in mid-to-high single digits

* Iridex Corp - Revenue growth is expected to be more heavily weighted towards second half of 2017