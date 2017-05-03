BRIEF-Iridex Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $10.5 million

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Iridex Corp
* Iridex announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 12 percent to $10.5 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $46 million to $49 million
* Iridex-Continues to anticipate for full year 2017 sales of 400 to 450 g6 systems, currently expects g6 probe shipments to range from 35,000 to 40,000
* Iridex Corp qtrly loss per share $0.16
* Iridex-For full year 2017 expects revenue from its medical retina business will decline in low single digits with some "quarter-to-quarter lumpiness"
* Iridex Corp - For full year 2017 expects revenue from surgical retina business will continue to decline in mid-to-high single digits
* Iridex Corp - Revenue growth is expected to be more heavily weighted towards second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.