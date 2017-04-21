BRIEF-Iridex says entered into agreement to amend securities purchase agreement among

BRIEF-IBC conference success IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel
April 21 Iridex Corp:
* Iridex-On april 20, co entered into an agreement to amend that certain securities purchase agreement among co, Blueline Capital Partners, Lp, others
Iridex -pursuant to amendment,blueline,others,waived their right to designate a nominee for nomination to co's board prior to march 31, 2018-sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oSk2QT
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric
* Announces pricing of $50 million of 5.75 pct convertible notes due 2022