版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 22日 星期六 04:59 BJT

BRIEF-Iridex says entered into agreement to amend securities purchase agreement among

April 21 Iridex Corp:

* Iridex-On april 20, co entered into an agreement to amend that certain securities purchase agreement among co, Blueline Capital Partners, Lp, others

* Iridex -pursuant to amendment,blueline,others,waived their right to designate a nominee for nomination to co's board prior to march 31, 2018-sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oSk2QT Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐