BRIEF-Iridex says entered into agreement to amend securities purchase agreement among

April 21 Iridex Corp:

* Iridex-On april 20, co entered into an agreement to amend that certain securities purchase agreement among co, Blueline Capital Partners, Lp, others

* Iridex -pursuant to amendment,blueline,others,waived their right to designate a nominee for nomination to co's board prior to march 31, 2018-sec filing