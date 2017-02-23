BRIEF-Iridium Q4 earnings per share $0.19

Feb 23 Iridium Communications Inc:

* Iridium announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results; company issues 2017 outlook

* Q4 earnings per share $0.19

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $107.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $107.8 million

* Affirmed long-range outlook and issued 2017 full-year guidance

* Iridium communications inc sees total service revenue growth between 3% and 5% for full-year 2017

* Iridium communications inc sees full-year 2017 OEBITDA between $255 million and $265 million