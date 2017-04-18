版本:
BRIEF-Irobot files legal proceedings for patent infringement

April 18 Irobot Corp:

* Has filed legal proceedings for patent infringement against multiple robotic vacuum cleaner manufacturers and sellers

* Irobot-Asserted 6 patents in U.S. International trade commission, U.S. District court for district of massachusetts against the vacuum cleaner manufacturers

* Irobot- complaint against cos including Bissell, Hoover, Bobsweep, Ilife, Black & Decker, Chinese or Taiwanese cos that manufacture infringing products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
