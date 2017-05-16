BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering

BRIEF-Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares
May 16 Iron Mountain Inc
* Iron Mountain Incorporated announces debt offering
* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025
* Iron Mountain Inc - proceeds from offering of notes are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under company's revolving credit facility
* Churchill Downs Incorporated announces $60 million investment to open historical racing machine facility in louisville
June 20 Privately owned BMC Software has contacted banks about putting together a financing package for an acquisition offer for enterprise software maker CA Inc , according to a source familiar with the matter.