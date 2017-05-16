版本:
BRIEF-Iron Mountain announces debt offering

May 16 Iron Mountain Inc

* Iron Mountain Incorporated announces debt offering

* Iron Mountain Inc says offering by way of private placement of EUR 300 million in aggregate principal amount of euro senior notes due 2025

* Iron Mountain Inc - proceeds from offering of notes are expected to be used to repay outstanding borrowings under company's revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
