BRIEF-Iron mountain reports first quarter 2017 results

April 27 Iron Mountain Inc:
* Iron mountain reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 8 to 10 percent
* Q1 revenue $939 million versus $751 million
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.48
* Q1 FFO per share $0.48
* Iron mountain inc says company maintained its 2017 full
year guidance
* Iron Mountain Inc qtrly diluted EPS from continuing
operations $0.22 per share
* Iron mountain inc says adjusted EPS for Q1 was $0.24 per
diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26, revenue view $928.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 revenue view $3.80 billion -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: