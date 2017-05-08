BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $0.36

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
May 8 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ironwood pharmaceuticals provides first quarter 2017 investor update
* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.33
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $52.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $69.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing
