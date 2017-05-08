版本:
BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share of $0.36

May 8 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood pharmaceuticals provides first quarter 2017 investor update

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.33

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 loss per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $52.2 million

* Q1 revenue view $69.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
