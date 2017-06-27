版本:
BRIEF-Isala and Elekta sign 15- year partnership agreement for optimal cancer care

June 27 Elekta Ab (Publ)

* Co, Isala signed a 15-year partnership agreement to implement latest developments in oncology and radiotherapy at Isala

* Elekta and Isala also announced start of a long-term technology partnership for radiotherapy and oncology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
