公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 01:46 BJT

BRIEF-Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw operating profit of 23.5 bln yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

May 2 Nikkei:

* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings likely saw a roughly 30 percent drop in operating profit to 23.5 billion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei

* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd's sales probably fell 4% to around 1.24 trillion yen in fiscal 2016 - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2pUhwv0) Further company coverage:
