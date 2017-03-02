版本:
2017年 3月 2日

BRIEF-Isign Media announces management restructuring

March 1 Isign Media Solutions Inc:

* Isign Media announces a management restructuring

* Says Joe Kozar, a major shareholder in Isign, will be taking on role of interim chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
