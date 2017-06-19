版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Isodiol commences approval process for its products through Brazilian health regulatory agency

June 19 Isodiol International Inc

* Isodiol international inc. Commences approval process for its pharmaceutical products through brazilian health regulatory agency (anvisa) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
