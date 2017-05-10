BRIEF-IsoRay Q3 loss per share $0.02

May 10 Isoray Inc

* Isoray announces third quarter fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.02

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $1.28 million

* Isoray inc - had cash, cash equivalents and certificates of deposit of $10.4 million as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: