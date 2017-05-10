BRIEF-Israel Chemicals first quarter revenue up

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
June 21 Toshiba Corp picks Japan government-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd
* Israel Chemicals (ICL) reported on Wednesday first quarter revenue of $1.3 billion versus $1.27 billion a year earlier.
* ICL reported adjusted net profit of $68 million for the quarter, versus $85 million a year earlier.
* The company's quarterly revenue view was $1.32 billion and adjusted net profit view $63.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* ICL declared a quarterly dividend of $34 million. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit