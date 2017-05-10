BRIEF-Israel Chemicals first quarter revenue up

May 10 ICL Israel Chemicals Ltd

* Israel Chemicals (ICL) reported on Wednesday first quarter revenue of $1.3 billion versus $1.27 billion a year earlier.

* ICL reported adjusted net profit of $68 million for the quarter, versus $85 million a year earlier.

* The company's quarterly revenue view was $1.32 billion and adjusted net profit view $63.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ICL declared a quarterly dividend of $34 million. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)