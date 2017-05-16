版本:
BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 earnings

May 16 Elbit Systems Ltd :

* Israel's Elbit Systems Q1 revenue $749.2 million versus $721.2 million

* Q1 non-GAAP EPS $1.21 versus $1.20 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
