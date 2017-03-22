BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q4 results

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 22 Elbit Systems Ltd
* Israel's Elbit Systems Q4 revenue $953.7 million versus $886.6 million
* Q4 non-GAAP EPS $1.82 versus $1.74 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm