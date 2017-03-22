版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 22日 星期三 14:51 BJT

BRIEF-Israel's Elbit Systems Q4 results

March 22 Elbit Systems Ltd

* Israel's Elbit Systems Q4 revenue $953.7 million versus $886.6 million

* Q4 non-GAAP EPS $1.82 versus $1.74 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐