BRIEF-iss recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for the redemption

June 19 Brookfield Canada Office Properties -

* ISS recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for the redemption

* Brookfield Canada Office Properties - ISS recommends unitholders vote for redemption of outstanding trust units by Brookfield Property Partners L.P., units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
