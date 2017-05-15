版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 19:51 BJT

BRIEF-ISS recommends Citi Trends stockholders to vote for Macellum nominee Jonathan Duskin

May 15 Citi Trends Inc

* Macellum Capital Management, LLC - advisory firm ISS recommends Citi Trends stockholders vote for Macellum nominee Jonathan Duskin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
