BRIEF-Issuer Direct qtrly revenue $2.9 mln

May 4 Issuer Direct Corp:

* Issuer Direct Corp - qtrly revenue was $2.9 million up from $2.8 million in Q4 2016; gaap earnings per diluted share was $0.11 Source text: (bit.ly/2qxfEZ7) Further company coverage:
