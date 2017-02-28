版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三

BRIEF-Isuzu Motors says it will purchase stake in General Motors East Africa- Nikkei

March 1 Nikkei-

* Isuzu announced Tuesday that it will purchase as early as April a 57.7% stake in General Motors East Africa- Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2lQeGUE) Further company coverage:
