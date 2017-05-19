BRIEF-Itafos to acquire Stonegate Agricom by way of plan of arrangement

BRIEF-Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
* Percy Street Capital Corporation and Bonne O Holdings Inc. Announce termination of qualifying transaction
May 19 Stonegate Agricom Ltd
* Itafos to acquire Stonegate Agricom Ltd. by way of plan of arrangement
* Itafos would acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Stonegate not already owned directly or indirectly by it
* Stonegate Agricom ltd says each shareholder of Stonegate will receive 0.008 of an ordinary share of itafos for each stonegate share held
* Itafos anticipates issuing an aggregate of approximately 3 mnl Itafos shares to stonegate shareholders pursuant to arrangement
* In connection with arrangement, all outstanding options of stonegate will be cancelled
* If arrangement is completed, Stonegate shares will be delisted from TSX
* Stonegate special committee unanimously recommended that board of directors of Stonegate approve arrangement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dudley, Rosengren comments lift U.S. dollar (Updates with European market close)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, June 20 Anheuser Busch InBev has kicked off the process of selling its small German beer brands Hasseroeder and Diebels as it sheds non-core assets following last year's blockbuster takeover of SABMiller, people close to the matter told Reuters.