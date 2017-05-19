BRIEF-Itafos to acquire Stonegate Agricom by way of plan of arrangement

May 19 Stonegate Agricom Ltd

* Itafos to acquire Stonegate Agricom Ltd. by way of plan of arrangement

* Itafos would acquire all of issued and outstanding common shares of Stonegate not already owned directly or indirectly by it

* Stonegate Agricom ltd says each shareholder of Stonegate will receive 0.008 of an ordinary share of itafos for each stonegate share held

* Itafos anticipates issuing an aggregate of approximately 3 mnl Itafos shares to stonegate shareholders pursuant to arrangement

* In connection with arrangement, all outstanding options of stonegate will be cancelled

* If arrangement is completed, Stonegate shares will be delisted from TSX

* Stonegate special committee unanimously recommended that board of directors of Stonegate approve arrangement