公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 15:43 BJT

BRIEF-Italy's Giglio signs deals with Macy's, Bloomingdale's

April 5 Italian e-commerce group Giglio says:

* Signed deals with U.S. department stores Macy's and Bloomingdale's

* U.S. unit Giglio USA LCC will become the official supplier of Macy's Backstage and Bloomingdale's Outlet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
