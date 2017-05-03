BRIEF-ITG Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Investment Technology Group Inc:
* ITG reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $120.8 million versus $124.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Investment technology group inc - qtrly adjusted net income $0.05 per diluted share
* Investment technology group inc - qtrly average daily trading volume in u.s. Was 151 million shares versus 162 million shares in q1 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $119.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.