中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三

BRIEF-ITG Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16

May 3 Investment Technology Group Inc:

* ITG reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $120.8 million versus $124.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Investment technology group inc - qtrly adjusted net income $0.05 per diluted share

* Investment technology group inc - qtrly average daily trading volume in u.s. Was 151 million shares versus 162 million shares in q1 of 2016

* Q1 revenue view $119.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
