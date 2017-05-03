BRIEF-ITG reports Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.16

BRIEF-Brightpath reports quarterly AFFO per share of C$0.025
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
May 3 Investment Technology Group Inc:
* ITG reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 revenue $120.8 million versus $124.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly average daily trading volume in U.S. was 151 million shares versus 162 million shares in Q1 of 2016
* Q1 revenue view $119.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says there were no non-GAAP adjustments to results for Q1 2017; Q1 2016 adjusted net income was $0.05 per diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.
MEXICO CITY, May 23 Altos Hornos de Mexico (AHMSA), one of the country's largest steelmakers, said on Tuesday it had shut down definitively an iron ore mine in the northern state of Durango because of ongoing problems with the union.