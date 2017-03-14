版本:
2017年 3月 14日

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says directors' circular issued-recommended takeover by Delek

March 14 Ithaca Energy Inc:

* Will mail shareholders directors' circular in respect of previously announced cash takeover offer by Delek Group Ltd

* Offer being made by DKL Investments Limited, affiliate of Delek, which is currently Ithaca's largest shareholder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
