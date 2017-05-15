BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day

MOVES- Goldman Sachs, Baird, Deutsche Bank
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
May 15 Ithaca Energy Inc
* Qtrly average production of 9,337 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Average production in 2017 is forecast to be in range of 18,000 to 19,000 boepd (80% oil)
* Qtrly unit operating expenditure reduced to $21/boe, down from $23/boe average rate in 2016
* Qtrly earnings of $11 million
* Forecast 2017 net unit operating expenditure is anticipated to be approximately $18/boe
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
June 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
* Stockholders have elected Camillo Martino and J. Daniel McCranie to Company's Board of Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, June 20 Man buns, cornrows or bleached blond hair? Barbie's longtime boyfriend Ken is getting a makeover with new hair styles, a range of body types, a hip wardrobe and skin tones for every ethnicity.