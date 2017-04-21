BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says tender conditions for Delek takeover offer satisfied

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services reportes Q1 revenue of $2.3 mln
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
April 21 Ithaca Energy Inc:
* Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* IBC conference success; IHT refinance two hotel properties and accepts offer to sell hotel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Initiated a search to identify a candidate to succeed Roger Woeller as chief executive officer of Blumetric