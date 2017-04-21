版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 21日 星期五 14:18 BJT

BRIEF-Ithaca Energy says tender conditions for Delek takeover offer satisfied

April 21 Ithaca Energy Inc:

* Delek takeover offer - tender conditions satisfied Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐