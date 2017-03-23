版本:
BRIEF-Ithaca Energy sees Q1 production to average about 9,200 boepd

March 23 Ithaca Energy Inc

* Ithaca energy inc.: 2016 financial results

* Says production in Q1 of 2017 is forecast to average approximately 9,200 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
