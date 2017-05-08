BRIEF-Itron poised to drive new grid and customer experience solutions with Comverge acquisition

May 8 Itron Inc

* Itron poised to drive new grid and customer experience solutions with Comverge acquisition

* To acquire privately held Comverge by purchasing its parent company, Peak Holding corp, in a cash transaction valued at about $100 million

* Excluding some costs, anticipates acquisition will be neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2017 and accretive beginning in 2018