BRIEF-Itron poised to drive new grid and customer experience solutions with Comverge acquisition

BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million
May 8 Itron Inc
* Itron poised to drive new grid and customer experience solutions with Comverge acquisition
* To acquire privately held Comverge by purchasing its parent company, Peak Holding corp, in a cash transaction valued at about $100 million
Excluding some costs, anticipates acquisition will be neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2017 and accretive beginning in 2018
Willbros Group Inc - on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013
