BRIEF-Itron poised to drive new grid and customer experience solutions with Comverge acquisition

May 8 Itron Inc

* Itron poised to drive new grid and customer experience solutions with Comverge acquisition

* To acquire privately held Comverge by purchasing its parent company, Peak Holding corp, in a cash transaction valued at about $100 million

* Excluding some costs, anticipates acquisition will be neutral to non-GAAP earnings per share in 2017 and accretive beginning in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
