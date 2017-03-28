BRIEF-Itron says CFO Mark Schmitz will be stepping down

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
March 28 Itron Inc:
* Itron announces chief financial officer transition
* Itron Inc - Mark Schmitz, company's executive vice president and chief financial officer will be stepping down
* Itron Inc - Robert Farrow will serve as interim CFO
* Says Schmitz will remain available for one month to ensure a smooth transition during Q1 accounting close
* Itron Inc - company has engaged a firm to conduct an external search for qualified candidates to fill CFO position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm