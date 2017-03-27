版本:
BRIEF-ITT Inc says CEO Denise L. Ramos' total compensation for 2016 was $6.7 mln

March 27 Itt Inc

* CEO Denise L. Ramos' total compensation for 2016 was $6.7 million versus. $6.8 million in 2015 - SEC Filing Source text (bit.ly/2o9M9sr) Further company coverage:
