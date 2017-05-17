版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 18:23 BJT

BRIEF-Ituran Location and Control Q1 earnings per share $0.62

May 17 Ituran Location And Control Ltd:

* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. presents record results for the first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $57.1 million

* Ituran Location And Control Ltd - net subscribers adds in quarter amounting to 25,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐