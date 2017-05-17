BRIEF-Ituran Location and Control Q1 earnings per share $0.62

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 Ituran Location And Control Ltd:
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. presents record results for the first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue rose 21 percent to $57.1 million
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd - net subscribers adds in quarter amounting to 25,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.