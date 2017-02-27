BRIEF-Ituran Location And Control Q4 earnings per share $0.44

BRIEF-Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Feb 27 Ituran Location And Control Ltd
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. Presents results for the full year & fourth quarter 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 revenue $200 million
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd says net subscribers adds in quarter amounting to 22 thousand
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd- board of directors approved a change to dividend policy
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd- new policy calls for a dividend of $5 million, at minimum, per quarter
* Ituran Location And Control Ltd says dividend policy goes into force starting from dividend for q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.08 pct, Nasdaq 0.16 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation announces increase to bought deal financing