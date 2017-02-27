BRIEF-Ituran Location And Control Q4 earnings per share $0.44

Feb 27 Ituran Location And Control Ltd

* Ituran Location And Control Ltd. Presents results for the full year & fourth quarter 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $0.44

* Q4 revenue $200 million

* Ituran Location And Control Ltd says net subscribers adds in quarter amounting to 22 thousand

* Ituran Location And Control Ltd- board of directors approved a change to dividend policy

* Ituran Location And Control Ltd- new policy calls for a dividend of $5 million, at minimum, per quarter

* Ituran Location And Control Ltd says dividend policy goes into force starting from dividend for q1 of 2017