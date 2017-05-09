版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 9日 星期二 20:09 BJT

BRIEF-ITUS extends its collaboration with Virtua Healthcare System

May 9 ITUS Corp:

* ITUS extends its collaboration with Virtua Healthcare System

* Pursuant to extension, Virtua will continue to provide patient samples for ITUS'S ongoing cancer study through may of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
