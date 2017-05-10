版本:
BRIEF-ITUS receives notice of allowance for first cancer technology patent

May 10 Itus Corp

* United States Patent and Trademark Office issued notice of allowance on first patent filed by co to protect its cancer detection technology Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
