19 小时前
BRIEF-ITW reports second-quarter 2017 results
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 下午12点33分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-ITW reports second-quarter 2017 results

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Illinois Tool Works Inc

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $6.32 to $6.52

* Q2 earnings per share $1.66 excluding items

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.69

* Q2 revenue $3.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.61 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Illinois Tool Works Inc - for Q3 2017, company expects earnings to be in range of $1.57 to $1.67 per share with organic growth of 1 percent to 3 percent

* Is raising its 2017 full-year EPS guidance by $0.12 at mid-point

* Illinois Tool Works Inc sees 2017 full-year organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $6.38, revenue view $14.15 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Illinois Tool Works - Q3, revised 2017 EPS guidance does not include any EPS benefit from disclosed legal settlement beyond $0.03 per share recorded in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

