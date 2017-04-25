版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines appoints 3 mine-financing institutions for Platreef Mine debt financing in South Africa

April 25 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe Mines - appointed 3mine-financing institutions to arrange debt financing for development of Platreef Mine in South Africa

* Ivanhoe mines - 3 Imlas will make efforts to provide about $450 million toward total debt financing of up to US$1 billion for Platreef's first-phase development Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐