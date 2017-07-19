BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional financial institutions to finance development of South African mine

July 19 (Reuters) - Ivanhoe Mines Ltd:

* Ivanhoe Mines appoints two additional leading financial institutions to arrange project financing for the development of the platreef pgms, nickel, copper and gold mine in South Africa

* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - ‍expressions of interest now received for approximately US$900 million of targeted US$1 billion project financing​

* Ivanhoe Mines Ltd - Imlas will make "best efforts" to arrange a total debt financing of up to us$1 billion for development of platreef's first-phase

* Ivanhoe Mines-‍negotiation of term sheet ongoing between Ivanhoe's finance team, Imlas; talks held during week of july 3 in Johannesburg, South Africa​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: