BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines CEO says company has approved start of early-works construction for Shaft 2 at Platreef Mine in South Africa

Microsoft to buy cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 mln -report
JERUSALEM, May 24 Microsoft has agreed to acquire cyber security firm Hexadite for $100 million, Israeli financial news website Calcalist reported on Wednesday.
April 12 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd
* Ivanhoe Mines CEO Lars-Eric Johansson - company has approved start of early-works construction for Shaft 2 at Platreef Mine in South Africa
* Ivanhoe Mines CEO Lars-Eric Johansson - Ivanplats, Ivanhoe's unit, is expected to begin two-part, early-works program for shaft 2 in Q2 2017
* Ivanhoe Mines CEO Lars-Eric Johansson says early-works construction is expected to take approximately 12 months and cost about $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 24 SoftBank Group Corp said on Wednesday it plans to appoint heads of key overseas subsidiaries to the group's board of directors, as the Japanese firm's business focus moves away from its domestic market.
* Glencore dips, makes approach to Bunge (Adds quotes and detail, updates prices)