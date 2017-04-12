BRIEF-Ivanhoe Mines CEO says company has approved start of early-works construction for Shaft 2 at Platreef Mine in South Africa

April 12 Ivanhoe Mines Ltd

* Ivanhoe Mines CEO Lars-Eric Johansson - company has approved start of early-works construction for Shaft 2 at Platreef Mine in South Africa

* Ivanhoe Mines CEO Lars-Eric Johansson - Ivanplats, Ivanhoe's unit, is expected to begin two-part, early-works program for shaft 2 in Q2 2017

* Ivanhoe Mines CEO Lars-Eric Johansson says early-works construction is expected to take approximately 12 months and cost about $5.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: