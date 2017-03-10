版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 13:49 BJT

BRIEF-IVF Hartmann Holding FY sales up 1.8 pct at CHF 134.7 million

March 10 IVF Hartmann Holding AG:

* FY sales increased by 1.8 pct to 134.7 million Swiss francs ($133.08 million)

* FY EBIT rose by 4.1 pct to 19.7 million Swiss francs. At 16.4 million francs, group profit exceeded the previous year's level by 2.2 pct

* Dividend of 2.40 francs per share(previous year 2.30 francs per share) Source text: bit.ly/2mHvQ7B Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0122 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐