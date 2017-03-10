BRIEF-IVF Hartmann Holding FY sales up 1.8 pct at CHF 134.7 million

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 10 IVF Hartmann Holding AG:
* FY sales increased by 1.8 pct to 134.7 million Swiss francs ($133.08 million)
* FY EBIT rose by 4.1 pct to 19.7 million Swiss francs. At 16.4 million francs, group profit exceeded the previous year's level by 2.2 pct
* Dividend of 2.40 francs per share(previous year 2.30 francs per share) Source text: bit.ly/2mHvQ7B Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0122 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.