BRIEF-Ixia Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Ixia:
* Ixia announces preliminary financial results for 2016 fourth quarter and full year
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21
* Q4 revenue $128.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $127.1 million
* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.11
* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.06
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada