BRIEF-Ixia Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

Feb 21 Ixia:

* Ixia announces preliminary financial results for 2016 fourth quarter and full year

* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.21

* Q4 revenue $128.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $127.1 million

* Sees FY 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.11

* Sees Q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.06

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
