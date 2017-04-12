版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:54 BJT

BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies

April 12 Ixia-

* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies

* Ixia- at special meeting, approximately 82.8% of ixia's outstanding shares voted in favor of agreement and principal terms of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
