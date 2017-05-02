版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:48 BJT

BRIEF-j. Alexander’s Q1 sales up 5.2 percent

May 2 J Alexanders Holdings Inc

* J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. Announces results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 sales rose 5.2 percent to $59.82 million

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - basic and diluted earnings per share totaled $0.18 for q1 of 2017 and $0.15 for q1 of 2016

* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - sees fy capital expenditures $ 13 million - $16 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
