2017年 4月 10日

BRIEF-J C Penney announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year

April 10 J C Penney Company Inc:

* Says announced that 50 additional salon locations are rebranding to salon by InStyle this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
