BRIEF-J C Penney CEO -"Have no great optimism we'll be able to swing overall apparel to positive (in 2017)"

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 J C Penney Co Inc
* On conf call- pleased with Q1 performance in active apparel and dress business, these improvements bode well for the balance of 2017
* On conf call- in the process of rolling out 100 new appliance showrooms this month
* Focus on pricing analytics, store operations, supply chain, merchandising systems are beginning to help gross margin
* Units per transaction and average unit retail were up in Q1
* CFO - expect 80 basis points impact to gross margins from store closures in Q2
* CFO - expect total inventory to be down atleast 5 percent at end of 2017 from 2016
* CEO- will open 70 new Sephora locations in 2017, ending year wth nearly 650 locations
* CEO- expanding 24 existing Sephora growing each location by nearly 50% to accommodate more products and client services
* CEO- conducting several tests within our home store focus on home services programs
* CEO- will offer vastly improved assortment Nike depts in 600 stores, adding women’s Adidas apparel to 400 stores by back to school
* CEO- have cut 40 % of supply chain time on private-label brands
* CEO- overall apparel performed worse than company's comp sales in Q1, " have no great optimism we'll be able to swing overall apparel to positive (in 2017)"
* Rolling out single view of inventory for stores and online Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project