BRIEF-J C Penney reports Q1 loss per share $0.58

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 J C Penney Company Inc:
* J C Penney reports first quarter 2017 financial results and reaffirms full year guidance
* Q1 loss per share $0.58
* Q1 sales $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.77 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J C Penney Company Inc - company reaffirmed its 2017 full year guidance.
* J c Penney Company Inc qtrly total net sales $2,706 million versus $2,811 million
* J C Penney Company Inc - comparable store sales were down 3.5pct for quarter
* FY earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $12.33 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* J C Penney Company Inc - "February was a very challenging month for J C Penney and broader retail"
* J C Penney Company Inc - inventory at end of Q1 2017 was $2.95 billion, an increase of 0.8pct compared to end of Q1 last year
* J C Penney Company Inc - for Q1, gross margin was 36.3 pctof sales, an increase of 10 basis points compared to Q1 last year
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.06
* J C Penney Company Inc - Q1 gross margin was positively impacted by "improved" selling margins throughout quarter
* J C Penney - incurred $220 million, or about $0.71/share restructuring charges in quarter associated with store closing, voluntary early retirement program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project