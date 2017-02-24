BRIEF-J C Penney reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.64/shr

Feb 24 J C Penney Company Inc
* J C Penney reports positive net income for fiscal 2016; a
$514 million increase compared to the prior year
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.64
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.61
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q4 sales $4.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.98 billion
* Q4 total net sales $3,961 million versus $3,996 million
last year
* J C Penney Company Inc - comparable store sales were down
0.7 percent for Q4
* J C Penney Company Inc - Comparable store sales for FY
expected to be down 1 percent to up 1 percent
* J C Penney Company Inc - 2017 adjusted earnings per share
expected to be $0.40 to $0.65
* J C Penney Company Inc - for Q4, gross margin was 33.1
percent of sales, a 100 basis point decline compared to same
period last year
* FY earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* J C Penney Company Inc - Inventory at year-end was $2.85
billion, an increase of 4.9 percent compared to last year-end
* J C Penney Company Inc - 2017 full year gross margin
expected to be up 20 to 40 basis points versus 2016
* J C Penney Company Inc - Company's 2017 full year guidance
includes expected impact of store closures
