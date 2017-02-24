BRIEF-J C Penney says to close 130-140 stores over next few months

Feb 24 J C Penney Company Inc
* J C Penney announces plan to optimize retail operations,
advance growth and drive profitability
* J C Penney Company Inc says under plan, company expects to
close two distribution facilities and approximately 130 - 140
stores over next few months
* J C Penney Company Inc - decided to initiate a voluntary
early retirement program for approximately 6,000 eligible
associates
* J C Penney Company Inc - as a result of store actions, J C
Penney will close a distribution center located in Lakeland,
Fla. In early June
* J C Penney - total store closures represent approximately
13 - 14 % of company's current store portfolio, less than 5% of
total annual sales
* J C Penney Company - also is in process of selling its
supply chain facility in Buena Park, Calif. In an effort to
monetize a lucrative real estate asset
* J C Penney Company Inc says associates who will be
impacted by store and distribution center closures will receive
separation benefits
* J C Penney Company Inc - annual cost savings resulting
from these strategic decisions are estimated at approximately
$200 mln
* J C Penney Company Inc - during first half of 2017,
company expects to record an estimated pre-tax charge of
approximately $225 mln
* J C Penney Company Inc - nearly all impacted stores are
expected to close in Q2 of 2017
* J C Penney Company Inc - "we believe we must take
aggressive action to better align our retail operations for
sustainable growth"
* J C Penney Company Inc - company's qualified pension plan
will remain in a "well-funded status" post verp
* J C Penney Company Inc - no cash contributions to pension
plan are anticipated for "foreseeable future"
* J C Penney - charges related to voluntary early retirement
program of which vast majority will be non-cash, to be reported
in co's Q1 2017 results
