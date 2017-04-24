版本:
BRIEF-J & J Snack Foods Q2 earnings per share $0.85

April 24 J & J Snack Foods Corp:

* J & j snack foods reports second quarter sales and earnings

* Q2 earnings per share $0.85

* Q2 sales $246.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $246.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J & J Snack Foods -acquisition of Hill And Valley Cookie Brands contributed significantly to sales for Q2, but had marginal benefit to operating income. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
