公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三

BRIEF-J M Smucker Co says entered into a share repurchase plan on Feb 22 - SEC filing

Feb 22 J M Smucker Co

* J M Smucker Co - on February 22, 2017, co entered into a share repurchase plan - SEC filing

* J M Smucker Co - plan will facilitate purchases of company's common shares under its authorized share repurchase program

* J M Smucker Co - amendment is in connection with 6.6 million remaining common shares authorized for repurchase by company's board Source text:(bit.ly/2loypKU) Further company coverage:
汤森路透"信任原则"

