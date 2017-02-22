BRIEF-J M Smucker Co says entered into a share repurchase plan on Feb 22 - SEC filing

Feb 22 J M Smucker Co

* J M Smucker Co - on February 22, 2017, co entered into a share repurchase plan - SEC filing

* J M Smucker Co - plan will facilitate purchases of company's common shares under its authorized share repurchase program

* J M Smucker Co - amendment is in connection with 6.6 million remaining common shares authorized for repurchase by company's board